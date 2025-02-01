Saif Ali Khan stabbing case accused, CCTV man same: Facial recognition test report

A facial recognition test report has confirmed that the 30-year-old Bangladeshi national arrested in connection with actor Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing case is the same person seen in CCTV footage from the crime scene, sources in Mumbai police said on Friday.

“We had conducted a facial recognition test on the accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad amid allegations that his appearance did not match with that of the intruder captured in CCTV footage. The forensic science laboratory in its report on Friday concluded that the photo of the arrested accused and images of the intruder in CCTV footage are of the same person,” said a Mumbai police official.

Besides the facial recognition report, the official said the investigators have strong technical evidence, including the CCTV footage of different angles, the mobile phone location, and the Internet protocol details report to prove the accused’s role and presence in the area at the time of the incident.

A controversy broke out after a newspaper reported that the fingerprint samples collected from the crime scene did not match the samplesof Shahzad.