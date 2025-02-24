MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Himachal Pradesh: Russian tourist dies in avalanche while skiing in Manali

The incident took place when the tourist, identified as Daniel Barber (58), was skiing with his companion Maxim and other local skiers and suddenly an avalanche struck at Kothi

PTI Published 24.02.25, 11:29 AM
Representational image. File picture

A Russian died after being buried in an avalanche in Himachal Pradesh's Manali, police said on Monday.

The incident took place when the tourist, identified as Daniel Barber (58), was skiing with his companion Maxim and other local skiers on Saturday and suddenly an avalanche struck at Kothi near Manali in the Kullu district.

Locals took out the tourists from under the snow and he was airlifted to a hospital in Manali, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

