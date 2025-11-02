‘Running in poison’: Outrage online over IAF marathon held amid Delhi’s toxic air

Delhi’s air was barely breathable on Sunday morning. But that didn’t stop hundreds from lacing up for the Sekhon IAF Marathon 2025.

As the capital’s Air Quality Index (AQI) hovered above 400, the Indian Air Force’s tribute run went ahead, and social media promptly exploded in anger.

The marathon, held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, was flagged off by Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh and attended by actors Shefali Shah, Huma Qureshi, Archana Puran Singh, and Sunil Grover.

The event, organised to honour Param Vir Chakra awardee Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, drew hundreds of participants despite the toxic haze hanging over the city.

But soon after videos from the event surfaced online, X (formerly Twitter) turned into a venting ground.

One user wrote, “Marathon in Delhi? In a gas chamber? Hats off to the organisers.”

Another said, “Why is a marathon being organised when doctors are advising people to leave the city?”

Memes, sarcastic posts, and furious comments flooded timelines.

“Are we running for fitness or faster lung damage?” asked one user, while another summed up: “Only in Delhi can you die trying to stay fit.”

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI at AIIMS touched 421, with readings across Chandni Chowk (414), Dwarka Sector-8 (407), Punjabi Bagh (403), and R.K. Puram (421) — all in the ‘Severe’ zone.

Doctors have repeatedly advised residents to avoid outdoor exertion, warning that breathing Delhi’s air right now is equivalent to smoking multiple cigarettes a day.

That advice, however, was clearly lost on the marathon morning crowd.

Air Chief Marshal Singh said the marathon was a “tribute to the nation’s heroes” and would be held annually.

Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari called it “a major step towards Fit India,” while actress Huma Qureshi said she was “honoured to support the Indian Air Force.”