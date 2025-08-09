MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 09 August 2025

Rule 267 used as tool to create disorder: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh amid SIR row

Harivansh said MPs had submitted notices for discussion on issues ranging from 4 to 11 per day under Rule 267

Basant Kumar Mohanty Published 09.08.25, 06:26 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Friday said notices under Rule 267 were being “used as a tool to create disorder in the House”, the caustic remark coming at a time Parliament is locked in an impasse over Opposition protests demanding a discussion on the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Rule 267 provides for the suspension of the listed business of the day to discuss an issue. Several Opposition MPs have submitted notices under Rule 267 seeking a debate
on the SIR and a range of other issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some members are submitting notices daily on various issues. It appears that notices under Rule 267 are being used as a tool to create disorder in the House,” Harivansh said before rejecting all 20 notices received under Rule 267.

Trinamool Congress’s Derek O’Brien, CPM’s John Brittas, DMK’s Tiruchi Siva and Congress’s Pramod Tiwari objected to the remark and the rejection of the notices.

Harivansh said MPs had submitted notices for discussion on issues ranging from 4 to 11 per day under Rule 267.

He cited former Chairman Venkaiah Naidu’s observation on July 19, 2021, when 17 notices were received under Rule 267 for discussion on wide-ranging issues. “This suggests that there is no single view on the urgency of issues for me to take up the suspension of rules,” Naidu had said.

O’Brien challenged the argument of the Chair and said the Opposition members were ready to submit notices only on the SIR and that should be accepted.

RELATED TOPICS

Parliament Rajya Sabha Harivansh
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin to meet in Alaska to discuss Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

Addressing reporters at the White House earlier on Friday, Trump suggested an agreement would involve some exchange of land
Omar Abdullah
Quote left Quote right

The ban has been imposed by the Lt. Governor. I’ve never banned books & I never would

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT