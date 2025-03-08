Ruckus in Odisha House over Biju ‘insult’: Speaker adjourns proceedings twice

Opposition BJD MLAs on Friday created a ruckus in the Assembly over alleged disrespect by the BJP government to Odisha stalwart and former chief minister Biju Patnaik, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings twice.

As soon as the House commenced its proceedings, BJD MLAs stormed into the well and resorted to sloganeering while holding placards.

They alleged that the BJP-led Mohan Majhi government had “insulted” Biju babu by shifting the Panchayati Raj Divas celebration to April 24, which was celebrated on March 5 for the last 32 years in recognition of Biju babu’s contribution in strengthening the panchayati raj system.

The leaders pointed out that Biju babu was the first leader to accord 33 per cent reservation to women in the three-tier panchayati raj institutions.

“The BJP government even cancelled the holiday on March 5, they are indulging in petty politics,” said former minister Ranedra Pratap Swain.

BJD MLA Arun Sahoo said: “They need to change their mindset. They owe an answer to the people why they have shifted the Panchyati Raj Divas to another day. The government should roll back its decision.”

As the ruckus continued, Speaker Surama Padhy had to adjourn the proceedings twice. Later, BJD MLAs sat on a dharna in front of Biju Patnaik’s statue inside the Assembly premises. Congress MLAs held another demonstration near the Mahatma Gandhi statue. Later in the evening, the BJD MLAs visited the governor’s house and submitted a memorandum.