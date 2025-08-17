Foot patrol target for forest guards to curb rising wildlife crimes in Odisha

The Odisha government has, for the first time, set monthly foot patrol targets for forest officials to curb rising wildlife crimes and reduce man-animal conflicts.

According to the new order, each member of a forest protection squad must walk 100km a month, while other officials have tiered targets depending on rank. Patrols must be recorded and uploaded on the Odisha Forest Management System (OFMS).

"In order to ensure effective protection of forest resources, prevention of illegal activities and early detection of threats to biodiversity, it is imperative that field staff actively engage in regular foot patrolling," the notification said. Physical presence, it added, deters offenders, builds rapport with communities, gathers intelligence and monitors forest health.

A forest guard and forester must each cover 75km a month, a range officer 50km, an assistant conservator 25km, a divisional forest officer 15km and a regional chief conservator 10km. Patrols should focus on vulnerable and fringe areas, with joint or surprise patrols in high-risk zones.

While many welcomed the move, some officials raised concerns over targets, lack of Android phones for protection squad members and poor connectivity in dense forests, which may hinder uploads.