RTI activists slam Odisha panel for shutting 6,000 pending cases without hearing

The Odisha information commission’s move to close nearly 6,000 pending cases between 2021 and 2022 has triggered a major controversy across the state.

RTI activists have sharply criticised the decision, describing it as arbitrary and a blatant violation of the Right to Information Act since the cases were shut without any hearing. The commission, however, has defended its move, insisting that nothing unlawful was done and that the process respects the rights of appellants.

In a notice, the commission said: “The full commission, in its meeting dated 13.06.2025, reviewed the pending cases in the Odisha information commission. It was noticed that there are nearly 6,000 cases pertaining to 2021 and 2022 awaiting hearing. It was also noted that during hearing many of the appellants are neither appearing nor seeking adjournment. This could be due to the fact that the required information has already been received by them during the pendency of the case or that they are no longer interested in pursuing the matter. The commission has decided to dispose of all these old pending cases (second appeal/complaint) as closed unless the appellant/complainant specifically wishes to continue the matter.”

RTI activist Pardeep Pradhan alleged that this was not the first time such an attempt had been made. “Before moving to close these 6,000 cases, they had already shut down 800 cases. When we protested, they issued a letter stating that complaints could be lodged. They also told us that the full commission met during its usual weekly meeting to discuss official matters. But when we asked for the proceedings copy, they said the decision had been taken during an informal meeting. No official minutes were issued. Should we accept this logic of the commission?” he asked.

Eminent campaigner Anjali Bhardwaj also denounced the move. Writing on X, she said: “Shocking decision of Odisha Info Commission to close 6,000 pending cases unless applicants indicate they wish to continue. After failing to dispose matters in a timely manner, the commission is trying to illegally close cases and reduce backlog. Decision must be withdrawn immediately.”

From Bolangir, activist Ardhendu Naryan Behera raised the matter with the governor. In his letter, he said: “I had filed an online RTI on July 3, 2025, seeking information about dismissal of complaints and appeals without hearing. The reply from the commission’s PIO on July 21 confirmed that from April 30 to July 4, 2025, hundreds of RTI complaints and second appeals were dismissed by commissioners without hearing or notices to the parties concerned.”

Human rights activist Biswapriya Kanungo too expressed concern, stating: “The commission is not transparent in its approach. This decision goes against the provisions of the RTI act and undermines the very spirit of the law.”

Odisha’s chief information commissioner Manoj Kumar Parida defended the step, telling The Telegraph: “The High Court upheld the order of the Odisha information commission. Not a single case will be closed if the appellant wishes to continue. After August 15, nearly 75 per cent of the appellants did not want to pursue their old cases. We need to move to new cases and ensure justice is delivered.”

He further pointed out that the Bengal information commission had taken a similar approach. “No third party can force an appellant to continue litigation if he is satisfied with the information received and wants closure,” Parida said.