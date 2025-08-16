RSS pat echo atop Red Fort: Demography, defence, 'desi' goods and GST reforms in Modi's I-Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the RSS for its 100 years of “service to the nation” and announced a high-powered mission to check what he called a “conspiracy” to alter India’s demography.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, Modi announced a “Diwali gift” — the establishment of a task force for “next-generation GST reforms” that would reduce people’s tax burden.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also advocated self-reliance amid fears that America’s increased tariffs would hurt the Indian economy.

Modi’s 103-minute speech was his longest Independence Day address. Its highlights were the praise of the RSS — a first by any Prime Minister from the Red Fort — and the flagging of the divisive issue of “ghuspaithiya” (infiltrators) against the backdrop of the Election Commission’s controversial special intensive revision (SIR) of Bihar’s electoral rolls.

“Today, I want to alert the country about a concern, a challenge. Under a well-planned conspiracy, the demography of the country is being changed. The seeds of a new crisis are being sown,” the Prime Minister said.

“Infiltrators and illegal migrants are snatching the livelihood of the youth of my country. These intruders are targeting the sisters and daughters of my country. This will not be tolerated. These infiltrators are misleading innocent tribal people and occupying their land. The country will not tolerate this.”

Modi said that demographic changes in the border areas posed a threat to the country’s security and created a crisis for the “unity, integrity and progress of the country”.

“Today, I declare from the ramparts of the Red Fort that we have decided to set up a high-powered Demography Mission. Through this mission, we will do our work in a determined manner to deal with the huge crisis within a stipulated time,” he said.

The announcement seemed aimed at pleasing the RSS and setting the party’s agenda for next year’s Bengal elections.

The RSS has long been seeking a population control law, arguing that illegal immigration had led to a huge demographic imbalance in the border areas, threatening the country’s security and integrity.

This is likely to be one of the BJP’s main poll planks in the Bengal Assembly polls. The SIR in Bihar too purports to weed out “Bangladeshi infiltrators”.

Modi went on to praise the BJP’s ideological parent, which celebrates its centenary later this year.

“Today, with great pride, I wish to mention something significant. A 100 years ago, an organisation was born: the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh,” he said.

“One hundred years of service to the nation is a most glorious and golden chapter. Guided by the resolve of nation-building through character-building, and with the aim of serving Mother India, more than a million swayamsevaks have dedicated their lives to the welfare of the motherland over these 100 years,” he said.

He described the outfit as the world’s largest NGO.

The Congress termed Modi’s praise of the RSS as “most troubling” and said it was a desperate attempt to appease the organisation.

“The most troubling element of the PM’s speech was his name-checking of the RSS — a blatant breach of the spirit of a constitutional, secular republic,” Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh said on X.

“It is nothing but a desperate attempt to appease the organisation in the run-up to his 75th birthday next month.”

The allusion was to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent remark that leaders should step aside after attaining 75 years to give an opportunity to the next generation.

The Opposition accuses the RSS of pursuing a divisive Hindutva agenda and aiming to turn India into a “Hindu Rashtra”.

The outfit was banned or restrained thrice in independent India. The government banned it in 1948 after the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, and in 1992 after the demolition of the Babri Masjid. In between, its activities were curtailed during the Emergency (1975-77).

GST reforms

“The government will bring in next-generation GST reforms, which will reduce the tax burden on the common man,” the Prime Minister said.

“It will reduce taxes on daily essentials, benefiting MSMEs, local vendors, and consumers, and simultaneously stimulate economic growth and create a more efficient, citizen-friendly economy.”

Modi also announced a ₹1 lakh crore PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, aimed at creating private-sector jobs.

Under the scheme, the government will bear a part of the salary — up to ₹15,000 — of any youth who secures a job with a private company, thus lowering the employer’s burden.

The Prime Minister did not clarify whether this would be paid monthly, and for how many months, but said the initiative was expected to provide jobs to about 3.5 crore youths.

Defence

Modi extolled Operation Sindoor as a “demonstration of India’s defence self-reliance” and announced a “Mission Sudarshan Chakra” to strengthen the country’s “offensive and deterrent capabilities”.

“Akin to Shri Krishna’s legendary Sudarshan Chakra, this mission underscores India’s commitment to strategic autonomy, ensuring rapid, precise and powerful responses to any threat,” he said.

Modi said that by 2035, all public places would be covered by an expanded nationwide security shield.

Swadeshi

The Prime Minister repeated his pitch for Swadeshi, stressing that the bedrock of a Viksit Bharat would be a “self-reliant Bharat” and seeking the Opposition’s support for the sake of the country.

He appealed to traders and shopkeepers to sell only Indian-made goods.

“We must push for visible promotion. Like the ‘pure desi ghee’ boards, shopkeepers should put up ‘Swadeshi’ boards,” Modi said.