Robert Vadra faces second round of ED grilling in 2008 Haryana land deal money-laundering case

Robert Vadra, businessman and brother-in-law of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for the second consecutive day on Wednesday in a money-laundering case linked to a 2008 Haryana land deal.

Accompanied by his wife and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he reached the ED office at 11am. The couple shared a hug just before he went inside.

On Tuesday, Vadra was questioned for five hours and his statement recorded by the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He had termed his questioning "political vendetta" by the BJP.

On Wednesday, he told reporters: “I was surprised to see the second summons from the agency as I have already appeared 15 times before it regarding the same case. I showed my statements from 2019 to the agency, and you are asking the same questions that I answered in 2019. The people of the agency were also shocked. I can just say that the agencies are being misused.”

Sources in the ED said the probe against Vadra was linked to a land deal in Haryana’s Shikohpur in February 2008 where a company linked to him — Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd — purchased a 3.5-acre plot for ₹7.5 crore. Vadra’s company later allegedly sold the plot for ₹58 crore to real-estate giant DLF. A Congress government led by chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was in power at that time.

Suspecting the proceeds to be part of a money-laundering scheme, the ED is probing the money trail behind the windfall gains.

Haryana police had in 2018 filed an FIR to probe the land deal.

The controversial land deal was one of Narendra Modi’s 2014 election planks.