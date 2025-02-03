MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 03 February 2025

Rishi Sunak’s Wankhede selfie with Narayana Murthy sparks 70-hour workweek jokes

Former UK PM's outing with father-in-law at Mumbai goes viral, not for cricket, but for hilarious takes on Infosys co-founder’s long working hours idea

Sriroopa Dutta Published 03.02.25, 12:35 PM
Rishi Sunak and Narayan Murthy at Wankhede

Rishi Sunak and Narayan Murthy at Wankhede file picture

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was spotted at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, cheering during the fifth T20I between India and England.

Accompanying him was his father-in-law, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunak shared a selfie of the duo and said: "Tough day for England at the Wankhede but I know our team will come back stronger. Congratulations to Team India on the win."

Internet users latched on to the opportunity and found humor in the juxtaposition of Murthy's recent advocacy for a 70-hour workweek and his stadium appearance.

Also Read

X/@karanbirtinna

One user quipped, "Narayana Murthy sir seems unhappy with Rishi Sunak, as he is bunking his office work to watch a cricket match at Wankhede!"

X/@coolfunnytshirt

Another wrote: "Narayana Murthy: Employees should work on weekends. Also Narayana Murthy on the weekend: watching cricket with my son-in-law."

X/@MR_SEROTONIN_

A cheeky comment read, "Narayana Murthy be like: 'Meri taraf aise kya dekh raha hai... 70 hours work week khatam karke damad ke sath match dekhne aya hun.'

X/@Mesmerized543

The jabs didn't stop there.

Some netizens playfully speculated that Sunak might be on a "work-study" program, blending business with pleasure under his father-in-law's watchful eye.

Also Read

Sunak, 44, also shared a couple of words with Suryakumar Yadav and Jos Buttler, the skippers of India and England.

India, led by Abhishek Sharma's all-round performance, secured a historic 150-run victory over England in the fifth and final match of the series, clinching the five-match series 4-1.

Before visiting Wankhede, Sunak visited the Parsee Gymkhana in south Mumbai and enjoyed a game of cricket.

"No trip to Mumbai is complete without a game of tennis ball cricket," he wrote on X.

RELATED TOPICS

Rishi Sunak Narayana Murthy T20
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US hedge funds bet on Wall Street selloff as Economic Survey warns India could feel the pain

‘Meaningful market correction’ looms amid US market turmoil, survey tabled by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman finds
Muhammad Yunus
Quote left Quote right

Bangladesh belongs to all of us and is a safe place for all people regardless of religion or caste

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT