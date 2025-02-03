Rishi Sunak’s Wankhede selfie with Narayana Murthy sparks 70-hour workweek jokes

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was spotted at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, cheering during the fifth T20I between India and England.

Accompanying him was his father-in-law, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunak shared a selfie of the duo and said: "Tough day for England at the Wankhede but I know our team will come back stronger. Congratulations to Team India on the win."

Internet users latched on to the opportunity and found humor in the juxtaposition of Murthy's recent advocacy for a 70-hour workweek and his stadium appearance.

X/@karanbirtinna

One user quipped, "Narayana Murthy sir seems unhappy with Rishi Sunak, as he is bunking his office work to watch a cricket match at Wankhede!"

X/@coolfunnytshirt

Another wrote: "Narayana Murthy: Employees should work on weekends. Also Narayana Murthy on the weekend: watching cricket with my son-in-law."

X/@MR_SEROTONIN_

A cheeky comment read, "Narayana Murthy be like: 'Meri taraf aise kya dekh raha hai... 70 hours work week khatam karke damad ke sath match dekhne aya hun.'

X/@Mesmerized543

The jabs didn't stop there.

Some netizens playfully speculated that Sunak might be on a "work-study" program, blending business with pleasure under his father-in-law's watchful eye.

Sunak, 44, also shared a couple of words with Suryakumar Yadav and Jos Buttler, the skippers of India and England.

India, led by Abhishek Sharma's all-round performance, secured a historic 150-run victory over England in the fifth and final match of the series, clinching the five-match series 4-1.

Before visiting Wankhede, Sunak visited the Parsee Gymkhana in south Mumbai and enjoyed a game of cricket.

"No trip to Mumbai is complete without a game of tennis ball cricket," he wrote on X.