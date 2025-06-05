Rift within BJP delays cabinet expansion, key appointments in Odisha

Differences between the BJP government in Odisha and the state party leadership have prevented chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi from expanding his ministry or appointing heads to state-run corporations, even as the government is set to complete one year in office next week.

Six ministerial berths remain vacant, with party insiders attributing the delay to poor coordination between the party and the government. After Majhi took oath as chief minister on June 12 last year, 15 leaders were inducted into the ministry. It was expected that the remaining vacancies would be filled within a month.

“We have been waiting for a year and feel completely suffocated. How long are we supposed to wait? There must be serious internal differences,” confided a senior BJP leader and ministerial hopeful.

Political analyst Girija Sankar Das said, “Had there been cohesion and unity, all the ministerial berths would have been filled. Groupism has hit both the party and the government.”

As per norms, the ministry should have 21 members excluding the chief minister. “We expected the vacancies to be filled and responsibilities to be distributed. But that hasn’t happened. It reflects a rift between party president Manmohan Samal and the chief minister. Neither wants the other to gain political mileage. Majhi may be waiting for a new president, as Samal is on an extended tenure,” said another leader.

Apart from the ministry, appointments to various state-run corporations have also stalled. “These posts are usually given to second-rung leaders or prominent unsuccessful candidates. But internal disagreements have blocked the appointments. Even central leaders have expressed displeasure over the delay,” said another insider.

BJP state vice president Golak Mohapatra said, “We are a party with a difference. The government will fill the vacancies at the right time. It’s the chief minister’s discretion.”

The government has also failed to fill around 1,500 government advocate posts, hampering administrative functions across all levels. “Cases have piled up as hearings get delayed,” said a leader.

Another senior leader criticised the government’s move to increase MLA LAD funds from ₹3 crore to ₹5 crore. “It’s the BJD that will benefit, not the BJP. With 51 MLAs and dominance in panchayats, the BJD stands to gain more. The government appears directionless,” he added.