Telangana: Rescue teams at risk as silt and water flow continue in collapsed tunnel, warn experts

As there is a continuous flow of silt and water in the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel where eight people have been trapped for over three days, experts warned that the lives of the rescue teams could also be in danger if they attempt to venture inside, Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Tuesday.

Addressing media persons, Reddy cited experts, who described this as the most complex and difficult tunnel accident in the world or at least in India as there is only one entry or exit to the SLBC tunnel. He opined that the collapse might have taken place due to a slight tectonic shift and as some geological fault lines have given way.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is one problem. The flow of slit and water into the tunnel at a very high speed continues. So there was one opinion expressed by some experts that the people going into the rescue, even their lives could be endangered. So, we are a responsible government, we are taking the best expert opinion, and we will take a final call on that (on how to go about it),” he said.

Also Read Telangana tunnel collapse: Hopes fade for eight trapped workers as rescue efforts continue

The Minister noted that experts from 10 agencies such as Indian Army, the Marine Commando Force (MARCOS) of Navy, NDRF, SDRF, GSI, Rat Miners and Singareni Collieries Company Ltd are working round the clock to save the eight lives.

He further said a unified command control has been set up which is constantly being monitored by Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar.

“People are relentlessly working in the tunnel. We are getting videos and pictures. They are being assessed by the experts. We will take a combined collective decision,” he replied when asked what the current situation is.

There was no contact with the trapped persons though oxygen is being pumped into the tunnel continuously.

Reddy said the state government is dedicated to saving the lives of the trapped persons and has been using the best possible talent in India and anywhere in the world.

Reacting to BRS' criticism that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who has visited Delhi 36 times, does not have the time to visit those trapped in the SLBC tunnel even after 72 hours, Uttam Reddy termed it as "disgraceful politics".

“Anybody who is criticising, please remember, there cannot be more disgraceful politics. It is shameful that somebody talks about it,” he hit back.

Recalling that eight people died during a fire accident at Srisailam Left Bank Power Plant and seven were killed at Kaleshwaram Project when BRS was in power, the minister said they never criticised the then government.

Despite relentless efforts by several agencies, no breakthrough has been achieved so far in the rescue operations, as thick muck, tangled iron rods, and cement blocks continue to impede the efforts to extricate the trapped persons from the partially collapsed tunnel of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project in since Saturday morning.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.