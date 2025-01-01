Recognition given by 'Ladki Bahin' beneficiaries biggest honour for me, says Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said "Ladki Bahin" (women) in the state recognising him as their "dear brother" is the biggest honour for him.

Notably, the Ladki Bahin scheme for financial assistance to women, started during the previous Mahayuti government when Shinde was the CM, is widely credited to have contributed to the BJP-led coalition's big win the state assembly polls in November 2024.

The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP, registered a landslide win in the polls.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was subsequently sworn in as the chief minister, with Shinde and Pawar as his deputies.

Shinde on Monday night attended the Diva Festival in Thane district where a speaker remarked about his transition from chief minister to deputy CM after the state elections.

Responding to it, Shinde said, "I am proud and happy that 2.40 crore Ladki Bahin have recognised me as a Ladka Bhau (beloved brother)." "This recognition is my greatest honour," he added, drawing cheers from the audience.

Shinde said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured full support for Maharashtra's all-around development and credited this for the significant progress in the state over the past two-and-a-half years (of Mahayuti rule).

"The prime minister has consistently extended all requisite support to the state and the Mahayuti alliance, enabling us to overcome roadblocks and advance stalled projects," Shinde said.

Reflecting on his political journey, Shinde expressed gratitude to Fadnavis for his unwavering support during his tenure as CM.

"As deputy chief minister, I am reciprocating this support, and together we aim to propel Maharashtra towards unprecedented growth," he added.

Shinde also informed about plans to transform Diva town of Thane district, to give it a unique identity through various development initiatives, including cluster development programme, housing facilities with integrated civic amenities and Metro connectivity.

