Ratna Bhandar Puri Shree Jagannath Temple safe: Puri Gajapati praises repairs done by ASI

Chairman of the Shree Jagannath Temple managing committee Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb on Thursday declared that the treasure trove (Ratna Bhandar) of the Puri Shree Jagannath Temple was safe.

He also praised the repairs done by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) inside the Ratna Bhandar.

Deb made this statement after inspecting the Ratna Bhandar along with officials, including the chief administrator of the temple, Arabinda Padhee. “The treasure trove is completely safe and secure. The restoration work has been done exceptionally well in the traditional temple architectural style. It’s stunning,” Deb said.

During the conservation work, six hundred stones of the 12th-century shrine were replaced with new stones. “All restoration work will be completed before Nialdri Vije,” said Deb. On the Niladri Vije, the deities will be taken inside the temple on July 8, marking the end of this year’s Ratha Yatra festival.

Around six new slabs have been installed inside the shrine. Officials said while all the beams have been strengthened, all the loose stones have been replaced in the inner Ratna Bhandar. “All restoration efforts were executed with utmost sensitivity towards preserving the sanctity and architectural heritage of the temple. We have applied chemical coatings in various areas of the Ratna Bhandar to preserve it. As many as 14 beams have been repaired,” officials said.