Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude jolts Dharamshala, tremors felt in Kangra district

No loss of life and property was reported from any part of the state, officials said

PTI Published 18.08.25, 11:01 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

Tremors were felt in parts of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district after an earthquake of 3.9 intensity struck near Dharamshala town on Monday evening at 9.28 pm.

No loss of life and property was reported from any part of the state, officials said.

The epicentre of the quake was 23 km away from Dharamshala, at 32.23 N latitude and 76.38 E longitude, a Met official said. The depth of the quake was 10 km.

The Kangra district falls under seismic zone 5, which is a high damage risk zone.

