Rashtriya Janata Dal passes resolution to counter communal and 'anti-social-justice' powers

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national executive on Saturday passed a resolution to counter the communal and “anti-social-justice” powers to keep intact the legacy of the leaders who shaped the nation.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad presided over the national executive, while Tejashwi, Abdul Bari Siddiqui and other leaders participated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The resolution decided to take the work done by former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav to the people. The party decided to spread awareness about Tejashwi’s promise to implement the “Mahila Maan Yojana”, increasing the social security pension and providing 200 units of free electricity if the party comes to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The resolution was tabled by RJD senior leader and spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan.

Lalu, who is not keeping good health, praised his younger son Tejashwi on the occasion, thereby cementing his leadership over the party.

“Tejashwi has completed a tour of thousands of kilometres in the state. I feel happy to see that he is taking ahead the principles of socialism, secularism and social justice for which the RJD was formed,” Lalu said.

Speaking on the occasion, Tejashwi asked the party leaders to intensify the membership drive and implement the decision to make at least two active members at every polling booth in the state.