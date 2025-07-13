Crowds chant ‘Naveen Patnaik zindabad’ as BJD chief returns home after surgery

Thousands of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders and workers raised slogans of “Jai Jagannath” and “Naveen Patnaik zindabad” as the special flight carrying party president Naveen Patnaik landed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport on Saturday afternoon.

Naveen, who returned from Mumbai after undergoing spine surgery for cervical arthritis, was accorded a ceremonial welcome by his followers who kept raising slogans till he reached his home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking cheerful, septuagenarian Naveen waved at the crowd of supporters who braved the scorching heat to greet him. The five-time chief minister, who spent 21 days in Mumbai recovering from the surgery, barely spoke as the vehicle carrying him eased into Naveen Nivas.

The crowd of supporters that turned up at the airport consisted of a large number of women who kept shouting “Jai Jagannath” and “Naveen Babu zindabad”.

Carrying placards, several supporters lined up on both sides of the road leading from the airport to Naveen Nivas.

Former minister and senior BJD leader Snehangini Chhuria said: “Naveen Babu has a special place in the hearts of every Odia.”

Former minister Pratap Jena said: “Naveen Babu is the man responsible for changing the face of Odisha, transforming it from a poor state to a prosperous one where industrialists want to invest. His contribution towards the empowerment of women is unforgettable.”

Naveen, who is the leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, had left for Mumbai on June 20. He underwent the surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on June 22. After being kept under observation for two days, he was shifted to a private room from the ICU. He was discharged on July 7.

“We are thankful to Lord Jagannath for his speedy recovery. Naveen Babu has a towering personality, whom people across the globe love for his simplicity and honesty,” said party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty.

In Naveen’s absence, the party’s day-to-day affairs were being managed by a 15-member committee led by vice-president and former minister Debi Prasad Mishra.

However, Naveen kept himself informed about the happenings in the state through TV and newspapers and also the news he received from party leaders. He also continued to comment on important developments, such as the stampede during the Puri Rath Yatra in which three persons were killed.