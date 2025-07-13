AIIMS Bhubaneswar gears up for 5th convocation, eyes expansion and AI integration

AIIMS Bhubaneswar will celebrate its fifth convocation ceremony on Monday, a momentous occasion marking academic excellence, dedication and service to the nation.

Addressing a media conference, AIIMS Bhubaneswar executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas said: “The institute has made a stupendous journey since the foundation stone was laid by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2003. AIIMS Bhubaneswar stands tall today as a beacon of medical education, research, and healthcare delivery.

“Over the years, the institute has become a symbol of trust not only in Odisha but also in neighbouring states, fulfilling its mission of bridging regional disparities in tertiary health care.”

Biswas said the national institute had been ranked twelfth among top medical colleges and second among emerging medical colleges in the country. “Second choice of NEET-qualified candidates nationwide, after AIIMS New Delhi. 15th rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, up from 31st in 2021,” he said, adding that it would soon introduce Artificial Intelligence in various departments of AIIMS.

“There is a lot of pressure to cater to the demands of patients. More than 5,000 patients come for treatment to AIIMS. We will soon go for expansion, and we have approached the state government to provide land,” Biswas said.

Besides the President, governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and other dignitaries will attend the event.

This year, a total of 643 healthcare professionals will be conferred degrees, including 196 MBBS (Batch 2016 & 2017), 158 MD/MS (Batch 2019 & 2020), 49 DM/MCh (Batch 2019 & 2020), 21 post-doctoral fellows (PDF) (Batch 2022 and 2023), 116 BSc Nursing (Batch 2017 and 2018), 62 BSc Paramedical (Batch 2018 and 2019), 41 MSc Nursing (Batch 2019 and 2020). In recognition of exceptional academic performance, 59 gold medals will be awarded to 31 meritorious students, including 17 MBBS students, 1 MD/MS student, 1 DM/MCh student, 3 BSc nursing students, 7 BSc paramedical students, and 2 MSc nursing students.