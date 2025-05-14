Ranthambore tiger attacks: Experts say repeated feeding may have caused loss of natural wariness of humans

A tigress suspected to be involved in two fatal attacks in the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve was tranquillised on Wednesday, a forest department official said.

Alarmed after the tigress named Kankati moved towards a hotel in the periphery of the forest area, the forest authorities decided to tranquillise her.

Kankati will be kept in an enclosure until a decision is made about her potential relocation.

On Sunday, ranger Devendra Chaudhary was fatally attacked while on duty in the Jogi Mahal area of Ranthambore National Park.

On April 16, a seven-year-old boy was killed in a similar manner near the Trinetra Ganesh temple within the reserve.

It is suspected that in both attacks, Kankati, the daughter of tigress Arrowhead, was involved.

Since Arrowhead was unable to hunt, the forest authorities started giving bait to her and her cubs, including Kankati, near the Jogi Mahal area.

Experts believe that this repeated feeding, brought by vehicles, may have caused the cubs to lose their natural wariness of humans, which led to the two fatal attacks.

Safaris have been suspended in two out of the park's 10 zones and public access to the Trinetra Ganesh temple has also been halted as a precaution.

