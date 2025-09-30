Rajnath Singh rings coastal alarm, tumult in Bay of Bengal region triggers influx worry

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday flagged the influx of refugees and illegal immigrants as a challenge to India’s maritime security in the Bay of Bengal region amid instability in neighbouring countries.

Addressing the Indian Coast Guard commanders’ conference here, Rajnath said instability in the neighbourhood “often spills into the maritime domain” and urged the coast guard to respond swiftly to external developments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“India keeps facing several challenges with respect to its land borders. The actions of our neighbouring countries are not hidden from anyone. Another thing which we can see is instability in countries around us. These challenges affect our maritime region,” the minister said.

“Frequent developments in Myanmar, Bangladesh, Nepal and other regional nations impact coastal security, especially in the Bay of Bengal, through refugee influx, illegal migration and irregular maritime activities.”

He said the coast guard should not only carry out routine surveillance but also develop geopolitical awareness and be ready to respond swiftly to external developments.

India has a coastline of 7,516.6km — including 5,422km of coastline along the mainland and 2,094km around islands — stretching across nine states and four Union Territories.

“India’s 7,500km coastline, along with island territories such as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep, poses enormous challenges, requiring advanced technology, well-trained personnel, and round-the-clock surveillance,” Rajnath said.

The coast guard is the lead agency for the coordination and sharing of intelligence among various agencies operating on the coasts.

While land boundaries are permanent and clearly marked, maritime borders are fluid and keep shifting because of tides, waves and the weather, Rajnath said.

“A smuggling vessel may look like a fishing boat; a terrorist group may exploit the openness of the sea; and threats may emerge invisibly,” he said.

“Maritime security is far more complex and unpredictable than (security at) land borders and demands constant vigilance.”

The government is working to provide the coast guard with state-of-the-art platforms, he said.

“We are focusing on both machine power and human power and are trying to provide the Indian Coast Guard with all the modern facilities required,” Rajnath said.

The three-day conference will focus on enhancing inter-services coordination, strengthening maritime domain awareness, and ensuring that future capabilities align with India’s national maritime priorities, with the emphasis on bolstering India’s maritime presence, sources said.