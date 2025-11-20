Leopard enters Jaipur’s high-security Civil Lines, rescued by forest department

Panic swept through Jaipur’s high-security Civil Lines area after a leopard was spotted moving through several residential premises — including a school and the official residence of a Rajasthan cabinet minister — officials said.

Chief Wildlife Warden Shikha Mehra said the forest department swung into action as soon as the alert was received and, after several hours of effort, tranquilised and rescued the animal.

"There was no loss of life. I personally remained on the scene and supervised the entire operation. In future, if such incidents occur, the forest department team should be immediately informed. Additionally, people should remain vigilant and minimise their movements to prevent harm to wildlife."

The leopard was first seen entering Tiny Blossom Senior Secondary School and later reportedly moved into the official residence of Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat, which is located opposite the bungalow of Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

The Civil Lines area also includes the Raj Bhavan, the chief minister’s residence, and the official quarters of senior ministers and bureaucrats.

Former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas criticised the government in a post on X, saying, "A leopard entered the civil lines in Jaipur today to wake up the sleeping government of Rajasthan. The people of Rajasthan are sad, there is no one to take care of them, and the animals are hungry in the jungle. The government of Rajasthan has completely failed to protect them." He added, "Now, the leopard has come behind the residence of the Chief Minister. Now wake up, Rajasthan government."