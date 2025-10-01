Rajnath Singh backs tri-services jointness, cites Operation Sindoor as model for synergy

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday stressed that jointness among the three armed forces was now an “operational necessity” to counter evolving security challenges and cited Operation Sindoor as an example of how synergy had delivered decisive results.

“Jointness has become a fundamental requirement for our national security and operational effectiveness today. While each of our services possesses the capacity to respond independently, the interconnected nature of land, sea, air, space and cyberspace makes collaborative strength the true guarantor of victory,” Singh said while addressing a seminar organised by the Indian Air Force at Subroto Park in New Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defence minister pointed to the tri-services coordination during Operation Sindoor, which he said produced a unified, real-time operational picture. “It empowered commanders to take timely decisions, enhanced situational awareness, and reduced the risk of fratricide. This living example of jointness delivering decisive results must become the benchmark for all future operations,” he said.

Referring to the recent Combined Commanders’ Conference in Calcutta, Singh noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had underlined the importance of jointness and integration. “Our government’s objective is to further promote jointness and integration among the tri-services. This is not only a matter of policy but a matter of survival in the fast-changing security environment,” he added.

Earlier this month, Modi had asked the military to implement concrete steps to achieve greater jointness to meet future challenges while inaugurating the Commanders’ Conference at the eastern headquarters.

Sources said the government views jointness as the first step towards creating “tri-theatre commands.” The Centre has asked the top military leadership to expedite the process for setting up integrated theatre commands of the army, navy and air force. The aim is to ensure synergy in dealing with security threats and preparing for

future wars.

The modalities of the proposed reform — restructuring the armed forces into integrated theatre commands (ITCs) — are still being worked out. Such a structure would place specific personnel and assets of the three services under a common commander for a unified approach.

At present, the army, navy and air force function under separate commands.

Theatre commands are expected to integrate their capabilities and ensure optimal use of resources.

Major military powers, including the US, China, the UK and France, already operate under theatre command structures.