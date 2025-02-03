Rajasthan Introduces new bill in state assembly to curb unlawful religious conversions

The Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2025 was introduced in the ongoing Budget Session of the state Assembly on Monday.

The offence under the anti-conversion bill will be cognisable and non-bailable and triable by a court. The Bill is aimed at prohibiting unlawful conversion from one religion to another and has provisions for imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 50,000.

It was introduced by Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar and will be passed by the House following a debate during the session.

Religious conversion by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage has been made an offence in the Bill.

The Bill provisions imprisonment for a term not less than one year but it may extend to five years with a fine of Rs 15,000. Those who violate the rules in respect of a minor, a woman or a person belonging to the Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe shall be punished with imprisonment for a term of two years which may extend to 10 years along with a fine of Rs 25,000.

The bill provisions three years of jail extending up to 10 years and a fine of Rs 50,000 in case of mass conversion.

However, those who desire to convert his/her religion shall give a declaration in the prescribed form at least sixty days in advance, to the District Magistrate.

According to the aims and objectives of the Bill, the Constitution of India guarantees religious freedom to all people which reflects the social harmony and spirit of India. The objective of this right is to sustain the spirit of secularism in India.

"In the recent past, many such examples have come to light where gullible persons have been converted from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or fraudulent means.

"The law related to the right to religious freedom already exists in various states of the country but there was no statute on the said subject in Rajasthan. In view of the above, it was decided to enact a law to provide for prohibition of unlawful conversion," the Bill states.

As per the Bill, the court shall also grant appropriate compensation payable by the accused to the victim of said conversion which may extend to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh. The Bill proposes double punishment for repeat offenders.

