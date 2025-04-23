MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pahalgam terror attack: Railways to run special train from Jammu's Katra to New Delhi at 9:20 pm on Wednesday

Reports suggested that several tourists at various places in Jammu wanted to return to their respected cities in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam

PTI Published 23.04.25, 04:42 PM
Security personnel stand guard at T3 terminal, amid heavy security in the wake of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

Security personnel stand guard at T3 terminal, amid heavy security in the wake of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. PTI picture.

Railways will run a special unreserved train from Katra to New Delhi at 9:20 pm on Wednesday for those who want to cut short their trip to Jammu and Kashmir and return to their respective destinations, an official said.

"Considering the urgency, we have immediately arranged a special train for all classes of passengers to return to their home cities," Himanshu Upadhyay, Chief Public Relation Officer, Northern Railway, said.

The train, after starting from Sri Vaishno Devi Katra at 9:20 pm, will halt at several other stations en route such as Udhampur, Jammu, Pathankot, Jalandhar, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Panipat before terminating at the New Delhi Railway Station at 9:30 am on Thursday.

"This train will have seven general, eight sleeper and three AC coaches," Upadhyay said.

He added, "If the number of passengers exceeds this train's capacity, we have a backup plan to run more such special trains at the earliest."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Jammu And Kashmir Pahalgam Terror Attack Railways New Delhi
