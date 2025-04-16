Panchavati Express first to get an ATM; Railways plan to expand service

Indian Railways has launched the country’s first-ever ATM on the Mumbai–Manmad Panchavati Express so that passengers can withdraw money mid-journey, without waiting to reach a station or depend on nearby banks.

The automated teller machine completed its successful trial run this month.

“The ATM has been put in place on board the Panchavati Express on a trial basis,” said Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of Central Railway, in a statement to PTI.

This innovation is part of the Indian Railways’ Innovative and Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (INFRIS). Developed in collaboration with the Bhusawal division of Indian Railways and the Bank of Maharashtra, the ATM has been placed inside a small cubicle that was a pantry section, towards the rear end of an AC coach.

To ensure safety, the ATM is fitted with a shutter system and is monitored by CCTV cameras round-the-clock.

The area has been repurposed with a shutter door, ensuring both security and ease of use as the train speeds past towns and fields.

To accommodate the machine, modifications were carried out at the Manmad Railway Workshop, and railway authorities are now monitoring the ATM's performance, with a special focus on maintaining seamless network connectivity along the entire route.

The Panchavati Express, which runs daily between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Manmad Junction in Nashik, is known for its punctuality and short travel time, covering the distance in approximately 4 hours and 35 minutes.

While still a pilot programme, officials are hopeful.

If the response remains positive and connectivity issues stay at bay, passengers on other trains such as the Hingoli Janshatabdi Express, which also shares the same rake with the Panchavati Express will enjoy this convenience.

“Based on the outcome of this experiment, officials are contemplating taking the facility to other trains on a broader NFR (New Frontier Railways) plan,” said CPRO, Central Railways.