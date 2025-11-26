17 years after 26/11, Maharashtra plans drone policy to counter new-age terror threats

The Maharashtra Police are preparing a comprehensive drone-use policy to bolster security and surveillance in major cities, including Mumbai, as part of efforts to counter emerging and unconventional terror threats, a senior official said on Wednesday.

As Mumbai observes the 17th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks, in which 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan unleashed violence across the city, the police force has significantly upgraded its arsenal with modern technology and advanced equipment to tackle future challenges, the official told PTI.

He noted that earlier assessments had warned of potential attacks using unconventional tactics. In response, both city and state police have invested in enhanced training, improved capabilities, and modern weaponry to neutralise any such threats.

Alongside these technology upgrades, state police—working in coordination with central agencies—are finalising a drone-use policy specifically designed for security and surveillance in critical urban centres, including Mumbai, he added.

On 26 November, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists executed coordinated strikes at key locations such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and the Taj and Oberoi hotels in south Mumbai. The attacks, which lasted nearly 60 hours, claimed 166 lives and left many more injured.

"The Maharashtra government is working on a drone-use policy and its blueprint has been prepared by the state police's elite commando unit Force One with the help of the central agencies," the official said.

Once the force has fully developed its drone-handling capabilities, a dedicated drone unit will be established within the police, including in Mumbai, he said.

According to the official, deployment timings and locations under the new policy will be determined based on situational requirements. Drones are expected to strengthen surveillance not only in major metropolitan areas but also in Naxal-hit regions.

He said the government is simultaneously boosting coastal security. Existing patrol vessels and interceptor boats are being complemented by an additional order of 20 more interceptor boats for the state police.

Coordination among coastal security stakeholders—including the police, Coast Guard and Navy—remains strong, with regular meetings held to prevent incidents in the Arabian Sea, the official said.

He recalled that terrorists had entered Mumbai via the sea during the 2008 attacks, while explosives used in the 1993 serial blasts had also been smuggled in through the coastline. In response, all landing points in Mumbai and other coastal districts have now been secured by police.

"Our security agencies have modernised the radar system. We are also using drones for aerial surveillance," he said, adding that the government is meeting the requirements of the coastal police.

Mumbai’s extensive CCTV network now allows police to react quickly and prevent potential threats, he stated.

The government has approved the third phase of the city’s CCTV project, allocating ₹2,140 crore for its rollout. Under the initiative launched after the 2008 attacks, 5,442 cameras were installed in the first phase and 5,069 in the second. The third phase will add 866 more CCTVs, the official said.

In addition to expanding coverage, the surveillance capacity of existing cameras is being enhanced through the integration of facial recognition and AI-driven video analytics, he added.

"Mumbai will be one of the safest cities in the world in the next couple of years," the official assured.