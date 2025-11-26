MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 26 November 2025

Volcanic ash from Ethiopia has negligible effect on Delhi air quality index

IMD and civil aviation authorities confirm ash clouds may affect high-altitude flights but ground-level pollution in Delhi stays largely unchanged

Our Correspondent Published 26.11.25, 07:18 AM
A layer of smog engulfs the city amid deterioration in the air quality in Noida.

A layer of smog engulfs the city amid deterioration in the air quality in Noida. PTI

The ash clouds from volcanic activity in Ethiopia that have drifted to India have had a negligible impact on Delhi’s air quality index, which remained very poor at 353 on Tuesday compared to 382 on Monday.

IMD director-general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the ash clouds were drifting towards China and they would move away from India by Tuesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The civil aviation ministry said there was no cause for concern and only a few flights were rerouted or told to fly at a lower altitude as a precaution.

A mixture of sulphur dioxide and ash content, the plume moving towards the northern part of the country had triggered concern over worsening air quality in the national capital, where the air index has been “very poor”.

Mohapatra said the ash clouds may have impacted flight operations because of the plumes moving in the upper-tropospheric region at heights of around 10-15km, but they did not have any effect at the ground-surface level.

He said the ash would not have any effect on air quality in Delhi and nearby regions.

RELATED TOPICS

Delhi Air Quality Air Pollution Indian Meteorological Department
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

BLO deaths in Bengal: Between the digital divide and the deep blue SIR

Families of the two booth-level officers who died by suicide cite ‘inhuman’ work pressure, poll officials across the state share obstacles they face to register voters
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee at a rally in Bangaon, West Bengal, 25 November, 2025
Quote left Quote right

If EC is genuinely transparent, why is it scared to face just 10 MPs?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT