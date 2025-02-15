MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Rahul Gandhi set to visit Kumbh next week for holy dip: UP Congress chief Ajay Rai

'The Kumbh is new for those who are trying to gain political mileage from it by claiming that they are organising it. But the Nehru-Gandhi family is familiar with it and with the Ganga and the Yamuna,' Rai said

Piyush Srivastava Published 15.02.25, 05:19 AM
Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi. File picture

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is expected to take the holy dip at the Mahakumbh next week, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said on Friday.

“Neither Kumbh nor Prayagraj (Allahabad) is new for the Nehru-Gandhi family. It is the place of their origin and their ancestral homes are located there. Anand Bhavan and Swaraj Bhavan are still there. The Sangam is also not new to them. Obviously, they all will visit the Kumbh next week and take the bath,” Rai said.

He was replying to a question on whether Rahul and his sister, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, would take the holy dip at the Sangam.

“The Kumbh is new for those who are trying to gain political mileage from it by claiming that they are organising it. But the Nehru-Gandhi family is familiar with it and with the Ganga and the Yamuna. We all will be there with our central leaders and take the blessings of Mother Ganga and other gods and goddesses,” Rai added.

Akhara clash

Four sadhavis, including a Mahamandaleshwar, have been admitted to hospital with serious injuries following a clash between two groups of the Kinnar Akhara.

