Thursday, 29 May 2025

Rahul Gandhi hails Dalit student’s feat as ‘historic’, sends gifts and letter of praise

Rahul also congratulated Ramkeval’s parents, calling the family’s journey a testament to perseverance and hope

PTI Published 29.05.25, 06:31 AM
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi File picture 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sent a personal letter of congratulation and gifts to Ramkeval, who recently became the first in his village, Nizampur, to pass the Class X board exams.

The letter and mementos to the Dalit boy were handed over on Wednesday by local MP Tanuj Punia in Nizampur, located in the Ahmedpur gram panchayat of Ramsanehighat tehsil.

Rahul described the student’s achievement as a “historic moment for the entire village” and praised his persistence despite challenges.

“Your achievement is not only personal but also a historic occasion for Nizampur,”
he wrote.

“Your determination to succeed despite the odds will inspire many students. You’ve proved that strong willpower can break any barrier. Dr Ambedkar always stressed the importance of education, and your success, built on hard work and dedication, will open many doors for your future,” the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Rahul also congratulated Ramkeval’s parents, calling the family’s journey a testament to perseverance and hope.

Punia applauded Ramkeval in person and assured his family of full support in the boy’s education.

“It is our duty to support talented students like Ramkeval. We will make every effort to ensure he receives the higher education he deserves and brings further pride to his village, district and state,” he said.

Punia said Ramkeval’s achievement was made possible by the Government Inter College set up in Ahmedpur during UPA II rule.

The school was constructed in 2011-12 under the Multi-Sectoral District Plan.

“The school opened doors for children like Ramkeval…. Thanks to P.L. Punia’s persistent efforts, this institution has helped make possible what was once unimaginable for families in remote villages like Nizampur,” Rahul wrote.

Ramkeval had earlier been felicitated by the district administration.

