President Droupadi Murmu attends convocations at Ravenshaw University

Speaking on the occasion, the President said this educational institution was an active center of the freedom struggle and associated with the movement for the formation of the state of Odisha

Subhashish Mohanty Published 16.07.25, 08:11 AM
President Murmu at the foundation stone laying event of Ravenshaw Girls’ High School in Cuttack, Odisha, on Tuesday. 

President Murmu at the foundation stone laying event of Ravenshaw Girls’ High School in Cuttack, Odisha, on Tuesday.  Rashtrapati Bhavan via PTI

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday graced the 13th annual convocation of Ravenshaw University in Cuttack, Odisha’s oldest institution.

Earlier on Monday, she had attended the 5th annual convocation of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said this educational institution was an active center of the freedom struggle and associated with the movement for the formation of the state of Odisha. She also remarked how the institution was continuously making invaluable contributions to the development of education and women’s empowerment.

She also reminded the students that this is the era of science and technology. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, 3D printing and cloud computing have brought about a vast change in our thinking and working style, she said. “Making India a developed nation by the year 2047 is our national goal,” she said. The President also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three buildings of the Ravenshaw Girls’ High School in Cuttack.

Attending the 5th convocation of AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Monday, Murmu lauded the institute’s remarkable contributions to healthcare, patient care and medical education. AIIMS Bhubaneswar continues to strengthen India’s healthcare ecosystem through excellence in service, research and training, she said.

The President awarded 59 gold medals to meritorious students of AIIMS Bhubaneswar from different disciplines.

She highlighted that a significant number of outpatients have been treated at AIIMS Bhubaneswar over the past year, a clear testament to its growing impact in delivering accessible and high-quality healthcare services to the people of India. Executive director AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Dr Ashutosh Biswas, welcomed the President to the institute.

The President also spoke on mental heath, obesity and other factors that affect the youth. She said that apart from medicine, awareness is also necessary to treat depression.

“A lifestyle change can provide mental peace. Yoga and pranayama could be helpful in mental health,” she said, urging doctors to make people aware of the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.

Murmu said obesity, a lifestyle disease, is also a matter of concern.

“One can get rid of this disease through a disciplined routine, improvement in eating habits and regular exercise,” she said.

