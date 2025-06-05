Rahul Gandhi cites two-wheeler, mobile-phone sales dip, says ‘reality of economic pressure’ on ‘every Indian’

Leader of Opposition the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday flagged the slump in sales of two-wheelers and mobile phones to accuse the government of working for “a select few capitalists”.

He, however, did not name Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The statistics tell the truth,” the Congress leader wrote in Hindi on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

“In the last one year, two-wheeler sales have fallen by 17% and car sales by 8.6%. The mobile market has fallen by 7%. On the other hand, both expenses and debt are constantly increasing: house rent, domestic inflation, education expenses, almost everything is becoming expensive.

“These are not just figures, this is the reality of the economic pressure under which every common Indian is suffering,” he wrote.

Last month, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said two-wheeler dispatches declined 17 per cent year-on-year to 14,58,784 units in April. In the same period, passenger vehicle dispatches from factories to company dealerships in the country increased 4 per cent year-on-year to 3,48,847 units.

In April this year, scooter sales stood at 5,48,370 units, down 6 per cent from 5,81,277 units in April 2024. Motorcycle dispatches declined 23 per cent year-on-year at 8,71,666 units in April. Moped wholesales stood at 38,748 units last month, down 8 per cent, as compared to 41,924 units in the year-ago period.

Similarly, the CyberMedia Research (CMR) India Mobile Handset Market Review Report for the first quarter of 2025 said smartphone shipments in India dropped 7 per cent year-on-year.

“We need politics that is not about the glitz of events, but about the reality of everyday life - that asks the right questions, understands the situation and responds responsibly,” Rahul wrote in his post.

“We need an economy that works for every Indian, not just for a select few capitalists.”

His barbs come at a time the government claims that India’s economy has surpassed Japan’s.