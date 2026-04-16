Raghav Chadha to get Z-category security, AAP alleges MP has covert understanding with BJP

The Centre has decided to grant Z-category security to AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha, days after the party-led Punjab government withdrew his Z+ security cover provided by the state police.

The Centre’s move comes at a time when the rift between Chadha and the AAP leadership has widened and there is growing speculation that he might join the BJP.

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Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate raided the business and residential premises of AAP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Kumar Mittal in Punjab and Haryana as part of a Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema) probe.

This includes the premises of Lovely Professional University in Phagwara (Kapurthala district) and two linked educational institutions — Tetr College of Business and Masters Union College of Business — in Gurgaon, ED officials said.

Recently, the AAP removed Chadha from the post of deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, replacing him with Mittal, a move that triggered speculation of a deepening internal rift between Chadha and party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Sources in the Union home ministry said the decision to provide Z-category security to the Punjab MP was taken following a threat assessment report prepared by the Intelligence Bureau, which recommended enhanced protection. “Delhi police have been tasked with ensuring Chadha’s security until a formal central deployment is finalised,” said a ministry official.

Chadha, a 37-year-old accountant and co-founder of the AAP in 2012, was once the party’s youth icon and emissary to other parties. He has been aloof from his party for more than a year and remained silent on the liquor policy case against AAP chief and former Delhi chief minister Kejriwal, which was quashed last month.

Also Read Punjab: ED raids AAP MP Ashok Mittal after he replaces Raghav Chadha in Rajya Sabha

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar alleged a covert understanding between senior BJP leaders and Chadha, linking it to the ED raids on Mittal. Kakkar said: “We have information from verified sources that there was a meeting of top-level BJP leaders with Raghav Chadha, wherein it was decided that he would be provided Z-category security and raids would be conducted on Ashok Mittal.”