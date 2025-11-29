Putin to arrive in India for key summit as Delhi weighs shifting stance on Russian oil

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be in India next week on a two-day state visit for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, New Delhi and Moscow announced on Friday, almost simultaneously after months of preparatory meetings.

“This visit is of great importance, as it provides an opportunity to discuss the entire extensive scope of Russia-India special and privileged strategic partnership in politics, trade and economy, science and technology, as well as cultural and humanitarian affairs, in addition to addressing current international and regional issues. All these themes will be the focus of the upcoming talks with the Indian delegation, led by Narendra Modi,” the Kremlin said in its readout announcing the visit.

According to the Russian President’s office, a joint statement is expected to be adopted after the official bilateral engagement. Apart from this, a wide range of bilateral interdepartmental and business agreements are to be signed, the Kremlin added.

The Indian readout on the visit was less revealing. Apart from providing dates of the visit, the external affairs

ministry said President Droupadi Murmu would host a

banquet for Putin. The “visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, set the vision for strengthening the ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’ and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest”, the ministry added.

The visit comes at a time when India is planning to

stop buying Russian oil by December for fear of US sanctions. US President Donald Trump has been tightening the screws on India to stop buying Russian oil, imposing 25 per cent punitive tariffs and imposing sanctions.