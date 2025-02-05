No clear consensus: Purvanchali voters split on AAP, BJP ahead of Delhi Assembly polls

Purvanchali voters, one of the biggest regional vote banks in Delhi, are torn between two choices — the AAP and the BJP — ahead of the Assembly polls on Wednesday.

Sheela Devi, a migrant labourer from Bihar, said 30 of her relatives would cast their votes on Wednesday but there was no clear consensus on which party was better.

Asked about her preference, Sheela said: “I don’t understand politics. I have to listen to the arguments that take place every day about which is the better party. I will decide at the polling booth.”

People from eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand are referred to as purvanchalis. They have a considerable influence in around 20 seats in Delhi.

“The Delhi election is now the main topic of chai par charcha (tea-time conversation). Everyone shares their analysis,” said Raju Singh, who runs a tea shop near Laxmi Nagar Metro station.

Singh said many of his customers were likely to vote for the BJP as they felt that the AAP had failed to maintain law and order and curb snatching incidents, which were common in Laxmi Nagar. He said many voters didn’t know about the separation of power in Delhi and the fact that the police department didn’t come under the purview of the Delhi government.

Gauging the importance of purvanchali voters, the parties battling for Delhi have promised them grand Chhath Puja celebrations and released Bhojpuri campaign songs. In its manifesto, the Congress has even offered to set up a special ministry for them.

Many purvanchali rickshaw pullers and auto drivers are inclined towards the AAP for providing them with basic amenities.

“I will vote for the AAP. The party is taking care of basic amenities of the common people,” Ramesh Kumar, a rickshaw puller from Saharsha and a voter from the Laxmi Nagar Assembly seat, said.

Several others expressed dissatisfaction with the incumbent government and said they would vote for the BJP.

Krishna Mishra, a tea seller from eastern Uttar Pradesh who lives in Bawana, said he would vote for the BJP as he wanted a double-engine government in Delhi.

Vikram Singh from Jharkhand’s Giridih, who drives an auto, blamed the BJP for tarnishing the image of AAP leaders.

“Aarop toh baki logon main bhi lage hain hai. Kejriwal ko badnaam kiya gaya hai (Allegations have been levelled against others too. Kejriwal has been defamed),” said Singh, who will cast his vote in Sangam Vihar.

Birbal Jha, a purvanchali voter from Laxmi Nagar who runs a skill-training institute called British Lingua, said good air quality, water supply and cleanliness were the major poll issues for him.

Amod Kumar Roy, a voter from south Delhi, complained that parties used the purvanchalis for vote-bank politics and forgot about them as soon as the elections were over.

S.S. Singh, a businessman from Ganesh Nagar’s Shakarpur, said his vote would go to the party that would develop Delhi. “I will not think about what is being given to Purvanchal, but I will see who can develop Delhi and cast my vote accordingly,” Singh said.