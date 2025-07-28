Opposition finds resident certificate for dog in Bihar, glare on ‘rigged’ voter purge

Opposition parties on Monday launched a fierce attack on the BJP-led NDA government and the Election Commission after running into a residential certificate was issued to a dog in Bihar. This development comes at a time when lakhs of legitimate voters are reportedly being removed from the poll rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The incident reportedly took place in Masaurhi block of Patna district, where a residential certificate — complete with a photo of a dog — was issued under the name “Dog Babu.” The document listed “Kutta Babu” as the father and “Kutiya Devi” as the mother, with the address as Kaulichak Ward 15, Masaurhi. The form, shared by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, is signed by Revenue Officer Murari Chauhan and generated through the Right to Public Services (RTPS) portal. The Telegraph Online could not independently verify the authenticity of the certificate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress, Trinamool Congress, and other Opposition leaders have alleged that the incident points to a deliberate manipulation of electoral rolls to disenfranchise genuine voters and facilitate voter fraud favouring the ruling party.

Shrinate, chairperson of the party’s Social Media & Digital Platforms, took to X to express outrage, “In Patna, a residential certificate will be made for dogs. But a human's vote will be cut. Welcome to the new India!”

Nilanjan Das, State General Secretary of the All India Trinamool Congress’s IT & Social Media Wing, echoed the sentiment, “A dog named ‘Dog Babu’, son of ‘Kutta Babu’ & ‘Kutiya Devi’, has been listed as a valid resident in #BiharSIR by NDA govt. Meanwhile @ECISVEEP has excluded 77 lakh genuine citizens who have Aadhaar, EPIC, Ration Card & PAN. It’s a ruthless farce to erase voters & rig elections.”

The Kerala Congress unit issued one of the harshest rebukes yet, directly accusing the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP: “A dog named 'Dog Babu', son of 'Kutta Babu' and 'Kutiya Devi', is officially listed as a valid resident in the Bihar SIR database. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has removed 77 lakh genuine voters even though they have Aadhaar, Voters ID and Ration Card. The dog will appear and vote for BJP. Perhaps they'll make Dog Babu candidate also — all BJP Karyakartas will vote for him. This is naked manipulation of the electoral system by BJP with an unscrupulous @ECISVEEP which is working as a criminal syndicate. The courts are by-standers and blessing the carnage of democracy with their silence.”

The controversy began when Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav shared a post on X revealing the existence of the certificate: "See it with your own eyes! On July 24 in Bihar, a dog got a residence certificate issued. This is the same certificate that is being accepted in Bihar under SIR, while Aadhaar and ration cards are being called fake. Check the photo and name yourself: ‘Dog Babu’, father’s name ‘Kutta Babu’, mother’s name ‘Kutiya Babu’, and address – Kaulichak Mohalla, Ward Number 15, Masaurhi Municipal Council. The certificate number is BRCCO/2025/15933581. Don’t worry: The government has assured action in this matter! Waiting for a response from the Election Commission @ECISVEEP!"

Following public outrage and the viral circulation of the certificate on social media, the district administration moved quickly. Masaurhi Circle Officer Prabhat Ranjan confirmed the certificate had been cancelled and the digital signature removed. Patna District Magistrate Dr. Tyagarajan S.M. stated that a full investigation is underway and assured strict action against those responsible.

The District Administration of Patna promptly responded to Yogendra Yadav on X: "In the Masaurhi region, a case has come to light where a residence certificate was issued in the name of 'Dog Babu.' As soon as the matter came to notice, the said residence certificate was cancelled. Additionally, an FIR is being registered at the local police station against the applicant, the computer operator, and the officer who issued the certificate. The Sub-Divisional Officer, Masaurhi, has been directed to conduct a detailed investigation of the entire matter and submit a report within 24 hours. Departmental and disciplinary action will be taken against the guilty employees and officers."

Still, the matter has reignited concerns about the integrity of the ongoing voter verification and revision process. While authorities have described the episode as a prank or clerical error, critics argue it reveals either shocking incompetence or a more troubling pattern of systemic voter suppression.