Puri servitors protest Iskcon's ‘off-season’ Rath Yatra in London

Servitors of the 12th-century Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri have strongly protested the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon)’s decision to hold an untimely Rath Yatra in Chelmsford, London, this Sunday.

The objection was raised after Iskcon shared a Facebook post announcing the event, prompting servitors to urge the Odisha government to intervene and stop what they describe as a blatant violation of temple tradition. The servitors have also objected to what they allege is the improper placement of the deities on the chariots that will be pulled during the parade.

Senior servitor Hajuri Krushna Chandra Khuntia said: “Iskcon has repeatedly organised Rath Yatras in violation of the prescribed rituals and timing outlined by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration. The Rath Yatra should only be celebrated on Shukla Dwitiya of Ashadha, as per the Hindu almanac. Our tradition and culture must be protected.”

This year, the official Rath Yatra will begin on June 27. According to Iskcon's online announcement, the off-season Rath Yatra in Chelmsford is scheduled to begin at Bell Meadow Park and proceed to Central Park between 11.30am and 5pm. The post invited participants to “celebrate Indian heritage” through a day of chariot-pulling and cultural performances.

What has particularly hurt devotees’ sentiments is a digital flyer showing the deities placed on the wrong chariots — with Goddess Subhadra seated on Lord Jagannath’s chariot, and similar misplacements for Lord Balabhadra and Lord Jagannath as well.

Senior servitor Haladhar Das Mohapatra added: “Iskcon must understand the sanctity of the designated date. Arbitrary celebrations are unacceptable.”

This isn’t the first time such concerns have been raised. Earlier, Puri Gajapati and chairman of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC), Dibya Singha Deb, had warned Iskcon against conducting untimely Rath Yatras abroad. “Legal action will be our last resort — but our patience is wearing thin,” Deb had said.