Puri police conduct mock drill at Jagannath Temple ahead of Rath Yatra

Puri police on Wednesday conducted a comprehensive mock drill within the 12th-century Shree Jagannath Temple premises to assess emergency preparedness ahead of the Rath Yatra.

The exercise aimed to evaluate the coordination among police, temple administration, health personnel, and other response teams during potential emergencies inside the temple.

Puri superintendent of police Vinit Agrawal told The Telegraph: “On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya (Wednesday) work for the Rath Yatra commenced. Several festivals precede the Rath Yatra, drawing large congregations of devotees inside the temple. Ensuring the safety of every devotee and sevayat within the Shree Jagannath Temple is our highest priority. This mock drill was conducted to test and enhance our preparedness to handle medical emergencies efficiently.”

On Wednesday, construction of the chariots for the upcoming Rath Yatra began in Puri. The nine-day Rath Yatra will begin on June 27.

The SP added: “Given the constant influx of tourists to Puri, strengthening the security system is imperative. The mock drill is a step in that direction.”

A mock medical emergency was staged, simulating a devotee collapsing near the sanctum. Security personnel and temple management initiated an immediate response.

The dummy casualty was swiftly evacuated via the shortest exit route, while police controlled the crowd. Medical staff administered on-site first aid.