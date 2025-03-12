MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pune court remands accused in Swargate bus rape case to police custody till March 26

The accused, Dattatray Gade, had allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman inside a stationary state transport bus on Feb 25

PTI Published 12.03.25, 05:09 PM
Accused arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a woman inside a parked state transport bus at Swargate terminus, being produced at a court, in Pune, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.

A court here in Maharashtra on Wednesday remanded the accused in the Swargate bus rape case to police custody till March 26.

The accused, Dattatray Gade, had allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman inside a stationary state transport (MSRTC) bus at the Swargate terminus in the early hours of February 25, police said.

Gade was produced in court after completing his 12-day police custody in the afternoon.

"We sought his judicial custody, reserving the rights of police custody of two days. The court sent Gade to judicial custody till March 26," a crime branch officer said.

According to the police, the victim was waiting for a bus at the Swargate bus stand to go to her native place in Satara district in the early morning of February 25 when Gade approached her posing as a bus conductor, and offered to take her to a waiting bus.

As per the complaint, the victim went with Gade inside a bus, only to find it empty with no lights. The accused followed her inside the bus, closed both doors and allegedly raped her.

Gade, who faces half a dozen criminal cases, was tracked down in an agriculture field near his native Gunat village under Shirur tehsil of Pune district with the help of drones and sniffer dogs.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

