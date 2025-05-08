Protests erupt in Hyderabad over ‘Karachi Bakery’ name; owner appeals to CM for support

Protests broke out across parts of Hyderabad this week targeting the iconic ‘Karachi Bakery,’ with demonstrators objecting to the brand’s name due to its association with the Pakistani city of Karachi.

The protests, which included calls for renaming the business, prompted a clarification from the bakery's owners, who emphasised the brand’s deep Indian roots.

Founded in 1953 in Hyderabad by Khanchand Ramnani, a Sindhi migrant who moved to India during the Partition, Karachi Bakery has since grown into one of the city’s most cherished culinary landmarks. Despite its name, the owners stress that the bakery is an Indian enterprise through and through.

“Karachi Bakery was founded here in Hyderabad in 1953 by Khanchand Ramnani, who migrated to India during the Partition. It has been 73 years. Our grandfather named it after Karachi as he came to India after Partition,” the owner clarifies.

While some protesters claim that the name is unpatriotic, others have criticised the business without knowledge of its historical context.

The owners urged Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy and senior administrative officials to support the bakery and prevent any forced name change.

“We request the chief minister A. Revanth Reddy and senior officers of administration to support to prevent any change in the name. People are putting up Tricolour in the outlets of the bakery across the city. Kindly support us as we are an Indian brand and not a Pakistani brand,” they said.

The protest was led by members of the Janajagrana Samiti, a Hindutva-affiliated group supported by the local BJP cell and RSS, reports India Today. Chanting slogans and waving flags, they questioned the relevance of retaining a name associated with Pakistan in the context of rising cross-border hostilities.

In the past 48 hours, the bakery's management has faced threats, protests, and vandalism as tensions intensified.

The latest warning came from the Telangana unit of the Bajrang Dal in the wake of "Operation Sindoor," a military operation that has heightened public sentiment.

“When there are war clouds over India and Pakistan, Bajrang Dal is warning those who love Pakistan to leave the country,” said Shivaram, convenor of the state’s Bajrang Dal. “The names linked to Pakistan should be changed. Karachi Bakery, based in Hyderabad, must change its name. If they don’t, people should boycott the store. And if they still resist, we will change it ourselves.”

The outrage has spilled over into neighboring states, with Hindutva groups targeting other branches of Karachi Bakery. Protestors in Vishakhapatnam attempted to vandalise the local outlet, insisting that the name should be replaced with something “more Indian-sounding.”