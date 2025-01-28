Priyanka says inadequate funds for mitigation work is responsible for Wayanad tiger attack

Congress MP from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said on Tuesday that it is the responsibility of the central and state governments to protect human lives from wild animal attacks and alleged that the funds from both administrations were inadequate for carrying out mitigation work in the high-range district of Kerala.

Priyanka, who arrived in her constituency to visit the family of a woman who was killed in a tiger attack last week, said she would raise the issue of inadequate funds for mitigating wild animal attacks with both the central and state governments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress general secretary, who held a meeting with the Wayanad district administration officials at the collectorate, acknowledged that there are various reasons why human-animal conflicts occur and that it is not a problem that can be easily resolved due to the many factors involved.

It is not a simple but a complex problem, Priyanka said.

"But, however complex it is, the responsibility for protecting human life lies with the central and state governments," she said, addressing a programme organised in Kalpetta as part of the "Malayora Samara Yatra," led by the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan.

Priyanka said the Wayanad district administration officials were making "big efforts" to protect human lives from wild animal attacks but were facing challenges as the central and state governments were not giving the issue enough priority.

The forest officers and district administration need more funds to address this problem, she said.

They need money for more guards, better fencing, and repairs to trenches and walls. Without sufficient funding, they cannot provide proper protection, Priyanka said.

"What you are facing is unacceptable," the Lok Sabha MP said.

She pointed out that five deaths in just one and a half months were "unacceptable" and added that this was not an isolated issue.

"This problem is affecting many areas across Kerala," she said.

Priyanka asked when the state government would treat the issue as a priority and when the central government would step up and take action.

She said immediate funding is essential to address this issue.

Earlier, speaking to reporters at the District Collectorate, the Wayanad MP said she will highlight in Parliament the issue of inadequate funds.

Priyanka also said that she will "not initiate for a law change".

"I will not initiate for a law change, but I will definitely raise in the Parliament the needs of the people here, including the paramount need for the safety of the people.

"I will definitely raise the fact that if we do not get adequate funds over here to do the mitigation work, their lives will continue to be in danger," she said.

Priyanka also said that everyone, including the Centre, state government and the people's representatives, has to work together as there was "no ready-made solution" for the problem of wild animal attacks.

"So, what I am going to raise first and foremost is that they (local administration) are going to need much more funding over here to do their work properly," she added.

Prior to the meeting, Priyanka visited the home of Radha, who was killed by a tiger last week when she was out collecting coffee beans at the Priyadarshini Estate in Mananthavady village here.

The 'man-eater' tiger that killed Radha was found dead in Wayanad on Monday and an autopsy on the dead cat revealed the presence of the victim's hair, dress, and a pair of earrings in its stomach, forest officials said.

Earlier, she also visited the family of N M Vijayan, former district office-bearer of the Congress, who, along with his son, died by suicide in December 2024.

Vijayan's family told reporters that Priyanka assured them of the party's support and backing for all their financial and other issues.

They also said that she assured them of appropriate action by the party after receiving the report of the commission constituted by the Congress to look into the suicide of Vijayan, who was the Wayanad District Congress Committee (DCC) treasurer, and his son.

"She (Priyanka) said she would call soon. She was very supportive. She asked us not to be disheartened. She said our financial issues would be resolved quickly. We had not sent her the letter left behind by our father (Vijayan). So, we told her about its contents. She heard us out," the family said.

Seventy-eight-year-old Vijayan and his son Jijesh, 38, died at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital on December 27, 2024, after attempting suicide.

The incident has triggered a political controversy, with the ruling CPI(M) alleging that a cooperative bank job scam involving MLA I C Balakrishnan pushed the duo to take such drastic action.

Prominent Congress leaders in the district, including Balakrishnan and DCC president N D Appachan, were, thereafter, arrested in connection with the case and released on bail as they had obtained anticipatory bail from court.

Priyanka arrived at the Kannur airport and then travelled to Wayanad by road.

Black flags were waved at Priyanka by CPI(M) workers, who shouted at her to "go back", while she was on her way to the home of the tiger attack victim.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.