Priyanka Gandhi Vadra calls out Israel’s ‘cold-blooded murder’ of Palestinians

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hit out at Israel, saying that the "cold-blooded murder” of over 400 innocent civilians by the Israeli government shows that humanity means nothing to them.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Opposition politician said: "The cold-blooded murder of over 400 innocent civilians including 130 children by the Israeli government shows that humanity means nothing to them. Their actions reflect an inherent weakness and inability to face their own truth.”

She added: “Whether western powers choose to recognise this or to acknowledge their collusion in the genocide of the Palesitinian people or not, all citizens of the world who have a conscience (including many Israelis), see it.”

The more criminally the Israeli government acts, the more they reveal themselves for the cowards they truly are, Priyanka Gandhi said.

The bravery of the Palestinian people prevails, she added.

"They have endured unimaginable suffering yet their spirit remains resilient and unwavering," she said.

This is not the first time that Priyanka has supported Palestine. Last year on 16 December, she carried a handbag to Parliament which had “Palestine” emblazoned on it, a gesture in support for the people of the conflict-hit region.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during ongoing Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. PTI picture

The bag also displayed emblems, including a watermelon, which is a symbol of Palestinians’ struggle against Israeli occupation.

The BJP went all out to slam her for sporting the Palestine bag, terming it “appeasement” and “crass communal posturing”. The bag had sparked a war of words between Priyanka and some BJP leaders who sought to target the new entrant to Parliament from the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, the Charge d'affaires of the Palestine Embassy in New Delhi, meets Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at her residence, in New Delhi. PTI picture

Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, charge d'affaires of the Palestine Embassy in New Delhi, had called upon Priyanka at her residence to congratulate the Congress leader on her election victory from Kerala’s Wayanad, where she is said to have condemned the continuation of Israel’s war in Gaza and the silence of the international community on the matter, according to a PTI report.

Priyanka’s latest remarks come in the wake of Israel's recent airstrikes across the Gaza strip early Tuesday, killing more than 400 Palestinians. The assault shattered a fragile ceasefire in place since January.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the strikes, which killed many women and children, after Hamas refused Israeli demands to change the ceasefire agreement, according to media reports.