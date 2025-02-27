Prime Minister Narendra Modi likens massive Maha Kumbh congregation to newly awakened consciousness of nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday likened the massive Maha Kumbh congregation to the newly awakened consciousness of a nation breathing freely after breaking the shackles of a slavery mindset.

"The Maha Kumbh has concluded. The 'mahayagna' of unity has concluded," he wrote in a blog, a day after the mega religious exercise concluded, and said the country has to now march ahead with a similar sense of self-confidence and unity to fulfil the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Modi said more devotees than were ever imagined took the holy dip in Sangam, asserting that India is now forging ahead with new energy and that this points to a change of era which will write a new future for India.

The prime minister offered apology to "Mother Ganga, Mother Yamuna, Mother Saraswati" as well as people, who he said are a form of God to him, for any shortcoming in the services rendered.

He noted that making such a massive arrangement was not easy.

At least 30 devotees had died during a stampede at the Maha Kumbh, which drew devotees in huge numbers from across the country.

The Uttar Pradesh government has said that over 65 crore people visited the sacred site in Prayagraj since the Maha Kumbh began on January 13.

In his blog, Modi praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying as an MP from Uttar Pradesh he can proudly say that the government, administration and people collectively under Adityanath's leadership made this "Maha Kumbh of unity" successful.

Everyone, be it sanitation staff, police personnel, boatmen, drivers and cooks, made it a success by working relentlessly with a sense of devotion and service, he said, praising residents of Prayagraj as well.

He asserted that what has never happened in the past few decades happened this time.

"It has laid the foundation for many coming centuries," he added.

Modi said the holding of Maha Kumbh has become a study subject for management professionals, and planning and policy experts, as there is no other example of such a gigantic event in the world.

“When the consciousness of a nation awakens, when it breaks all the shackles of hundreds of years of slavery to breathe with a new consciousness, then such a sight presents itself that we witnessed in the Maha Kumbh of unity in Prayagraj after January 13,” he said.

Modi said the tradition of Maha Kumbh has been reinvigorating India’s national consciousness for thousands of years, suggesting new ways to the country and society.

“This time the Maha Kumbh of this kind came after 144 years and has given the message of a new chapter in India’s development journey. The message is of ‘Viksit Bharat’,” he said.

People from every region, including abroad, caste and ideology were one in the Maha Kumbh, he said, calling upon people to come together in a similar way for building a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

The faith of 140 cr countrymen had connected to this festival together at one time, Modi said, adding that the number of devotees has definitely made a record as people almost double the US population in numbers took the holy dip.

The administration had made its estimate based on the experience of previous Kumbhs, he said, noting that the real numbers turned out to be more than imagined. The prime minister said it was a very pleasant experience for him to see young devotees attending the holy congregation in large numbers.

"This boosts the faith that India's young generation is the carrier of our values and culture, and understand its responsibility in taking it forward. They are committed to it," he said.

The prime minister said this pilgrimage to Prayagraj gives the message of unity and harmony, and invoked an incident from the epic Ramayana in which boatmen king Nishad Raaj had met Lord Ram at a place which is in the vicinity of the Uttar Pradesh city.

Noting that devotees in crores turned up at the sacred confluence without any invitation, the prime minister said he can never forget the sight of people reflecting in blissful content after bathing there.

Be is women, senior citizens or persons with disabilities, everyone turned up with whatever means they had, he said.

The way devotees were welcomed with devotion after they returned to their homes is also memorable, he said, Modi said the mega event has strengthened his resolve to ensure cleanliness in rivers, be big or small, as he asserted the purity of Ganga, Yamuna or any other river is linked to people’s life journey.

