PM Modi calls Congress ‘political vultures’ over war, accuses party of spreading fear

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Congress of acting like “political vultures” by waiting for the impact of the West Asia crisis to deepen in the hope of extracting political gains.

Addressing a rally in his home state of Gujarat, Modi said India had managed to keep the impact of the global oil and gas crisis under control, unlike several countries that have been severely affected by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. He alleged that the principal Opposition party was unable to accept this.

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“Like political vultures, the Congress party is waiting for the troubles in the country to escalate so that they can take advantage of it politically,” Modi said at the rally in north Gujarat, where he also inaugurated and laid the foundation for multiple development projects.

The Prime Minister claimed that fuel prices had risen by 10 per cent to 20 per cent in many countries, including major global powers, but asserted that India had ensured that citizens were shielded from similar impacts.

“The Congress is not able to tolerate this, hence it is continuously spreading rumours to create an atmosphere of fear in the country, prompting people to queue up at petrol pumps and gas agencies, leading to chaos,” he said, stepping up his criticism of the Opposition party.

Modi combined governance outreach with a sharp political message during a day-long visit to Gujarat, where he attended three events.

The Prime Minister inaugurated a museum in Gandhinagar dedicated to the historical, cultural and spiritual legacy of Jainism, launched a semiconductor manufacturing unit in Sanand, and travelled to Vav-Tharad in north Gujarat to inaugurate and lay the foundation for several development projects. While he addressed gatherings at all three venues, it was the final event that saw him mount a direct political attack on

the Congress.

Gujarat goes to the polls next year, and the Congress remains a notable force in the state despite the BJP’s uninterrupted rule for decades.

Modi said the conflict in West Asia had triggered oil and gas shortages across the world, but asserted that India had managed to keep the situation under control thanks to the country’s “successful foreign policy” and the unity of its citizens.

“It is unfortunate that instead of fighting the crisis with unity, some political parties are indulging in politics. The Congress is at the forefront of this,” he said.

Stepping up his attack, the Prime Minister accused the Opposition party of spreading fear and misinformation. “At a time when the country needs trust, the Congress is busy spreading fear and rumours. When the country needs discipline, the Congress is busy inciting people,” he said, adding that the party was frustrated by repeated electoral defeats.

The remarks come amid escalating political exchanges between the government and the Opposition over the handling of the West Asia crisis. The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has been particularly critical of the Prime Minister, accusing him of compromising India’s foreign policy and undermining energy security.

In a pinned post on X, Rahul alleged that the government’s policies had led to economic distress, citing a weakening rupee, falling incomes, job losses and shortages of essential commodities. He claimed that the Prime Minister had “surrendered India’s future”.