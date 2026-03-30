Challenging times: Modi urges Indians to respond with unity, resilience amid West Asia crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday acknowledged that India was facing “challenging times” because of the deepening crisis in West Asia, and urged citizens to respond with unity and resilience.

“These certainly are challenging times. Today, through Mann Ki Baat, I would once again urge all my countrymen that we must unitedly overcome this challenge,” Modi said on his monthly radio broadcast.

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Later, campaigning in poll-bound Kerala, the Prime Minister emphasised that the safety of Indians in conflict-hit West Asia remained the Centre’s utmost priority. He referred to the presence of a large expatriate population from Kerala in the Gulf region.

Modi, however, accused the Congress of politicising a sensitive subject like the West Asia war by issuing statements that he described as “dangerous”.

“You must also remember the kind of statements the Congress is making on this sensitive issue. They are dangerous,” he told a rally in Palakkad.

“The Congress wants the lives of the nearly 1 crore Indians living in Gulf countries to be put at risk so as to gain political advantage.”

He added: “Currently, everyone’s attention is on the war going on in West Asia. Our government is continuously working to ensure that its impact on India is minimal. The protection of Indians’ interests is the top priority for the NDA government.”

Modi sought to assure Keralites of the safety of the expatriates, stressing that he had been in constant touch with the heads of nations affected by the West Asia conflict.

In Modi’s radio address, the Prime Minister flagged concerns about a potential

fuel crisis.

“Presently, a fierce war has been going on in our neighbourhood for a month…. The region where the war is currently going on is a major centre of our energy needs,”

he said.

“On account of that, a crisis is emerging around the world regarding petrol and diesel.”

Modi urged citizens to remain alert, and warned that misinformation could harm national interests.

Despite the caution about “challenging times” from Modi, a government statement claimed that all was well so far and advised citizens not

to panic.

The Press Information Bureau statement claimed that all refineries were “operating at high capacity, with adequate crude inventories in place”.

“The country is also maintaining sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel. All retail outlets are operating normally across the country,” it said.

The statement admitted that LPG supplies had been disrupted because of the West Asia crisis but claimed there was no dry-out at the distributors’ end.

“Supply of LPG is affected due to the prevailing geopolitical situation,” it said. “No reported dry-out at LPG (domestic) distributorships…. Delivery of Domestic LPG Cylinders is normal.”

The statement attributed to “panic buying” the reported long queues outside petrol pumps in some states.

“There were certain rumours which led to panic buying at some retail outlets in a few states…. The Government reiterates its advice to the

public not to believe rumours,” it said.