MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 06 March 2025

Narendra Modi bats for education tourism, skill development to harness potential of the sector

PM says that the government had launched PM Internship Scheme to provide new opportunities and practical skills to youths

Our Special Correspondent Published 06.03.25, 06:07 AM
Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi File picture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India had great potential for education tourism and wanted a roadmap to harness the potential of the sector.

Modi urged all stakeholders to come together and invest in people for skill development, nurturing talent and promoting innovation, which are essential for job creation and boosting the economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Participating in a post-budget webinar on employment, Modi said the government had provided skill training to three crore youths since 2014 and decided to upgrade 1,000 industrial training institutes (ITIs) and set up five centres of excellence.

He stated that capacity building and talent nurturing acted as a foundation stone for national development and in the next phase of growth, greater investment in these sectors was essential.

“The vision of ‘investment in people’ stands on three pillars — education, healthcare and skill development,” he said.

Modi said the government had launched the PM Internship Scheme to provide new opportunities and practical skills to youths.

“We must ensure that businesses at every scale actively participate in this scheme. In this year’s budget, we announced 10,000 additional medical seats with a target of adding 75,000 seats in the medical field over the next five years,” he said.

RELATED TOPICS

Tourism Skill Development Narendra Modi Central Government
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

No free movement until separate UT: Kuki-Zo caution against Meitei 'expeditions' 

The office of the Village Volunteer, Eastern Zone, which covers Kuki-Zo-majority areas in the two districts, made the assertion while responding to an announcement by a Meitei outfit to launch 'peace expeditions' to buffer zones and hill areas of the state on March 8
Chandrasekhar Azad
Quote left Quote right

Amrit Kaal only for capitalist friends of the government, leaves out Dalits and minorities

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT