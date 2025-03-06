Narendra Modi bats for education tourism, skill development to harness potential of the sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India had great potential for education tourism and wanted a roadmap to harness the potential of the sector.

Modi urged all stakeholders to come together and invest in people for skill development, nurturing talent and promoting innovation, which are essential for job creation and boosting the economy.

Participating in a post-budget webinar on employment, Modi said the government had provided skill training to three crore youths since 2014 and decided to upgrade 1,000 industrial training institutes (ITIs) and set up five centres of excellence.

He stated that capacity building and talent nurturing acted as a foundation stone for national development and in the next phase of growth, greater investment in these sectors was essential.

“The vision of ‘investment in people’ stands on three pillars — education, healthcare and skill development,” he said.

Modi said the government had launched the PM Internship Scheme to provide new opportunities and practical skills to youths.

“We must ensure that businesses at every scale actively participate in this scheme. In this year’s budget, we announced 10,000 additional medical seats with a target of adding 75,000 seats in the medical field over the next five years,” he said.