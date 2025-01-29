Priests applaud Siddhivinayak Temple ‘no revealing clothes’ dress code: ‘It’s about respect, devotion’

The Siddhivinayak Temple Trust on Tuesday announced that devotees must wear ‘decent clothing,’ preferably Indian attire, while visiting the iconic Mumbai temple.

The rule prohibits torn jeans, short skirts, and any clothing that exposes body parts. The temple trust clarified that the dress code is not meant to restrict personal choices but to maintain decorum and ensure that all visitors feel comfortable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Priests across Mumbai strongly supported the temple’s move.

They said they feel relieved that the sanctity of the temple will be protected, allowing devotees to focus on worship. They also hope that devotees will treat the temple with greater reverence.

Many have long been uncomfortable with inappropriate clothing inside the temple and believe this rule will restore discipline, focus, and a sense of respect for tradition.

Shutterstock

‘A temple deserves the same respect as any formal occasion’

Ashish Kumar Dubey, a priest from Kabutar Khana (nearly 1.3 km from the Siddhivinayak Temple) said just as people wear formal clothes to meetings and traditional attire to weddings, they should dress respectfully in temples too.

“This rule is good for everyone. A devotee can wear Indian or Sanatani dress to the temple. This rule must have been applied because of women who wear short clothes and go to the temple,” he said.

Dubey said he has often noticed people wearing revealing outfits in temples, which he finds disrespectful. “This rule is good for the temple,” he added.

‘Why are outsiders more respectful of our traditions?’

Aman Kulkarni, another priest with 18 years of experience who lives 45 km from the temple, compared temple dressing to professional attire. “If a police officer wears a dhoti to the station, will it be acceptable? Every place has its own dress code, and we should respect that,” he said.

Kulkarni also expressed disappointment that while foreign visitors often follow Indian traditions, many locals do not.

“I don't like it when people don't wear traditional clothes. When I see such people, I don’t get the shraddha and bhav to be in the temple” he added.

Shutterstock

‘A temple should help people focus on God’

Anil Tripathi, a priest for 35 years, has seen both men and women wearing revealing clothes in temples. He believes this rule is essential to maintaining a respectful atmosphere.

“Every deity has their own dignity, and we must honour it,” he said.

He said that when people around him wear inappropriate clothes, it creates discomfort.

“When we go to the temple, we stay in line and when someone around us is wearing such clothes it makes us feel uncomfortable, so there should be restrictions. When we go to the temple, we go to God. If someone is standing next to us like this, we don't know if we will be able to concentrate or not as nobody will keep their eyes closed.” he added.

Tripathi believes that a temple should be a place of peace and devotion, and the dress code will help devotees maintain a spiritual mindset.

“I believe people's minds should not be disturbed. Their mind should be focused on the place. Hence the rule is good” he added.