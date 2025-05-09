MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Press Information Bureau of India trolls Pakistan’s economic affairs ministry over loan appeal post

The development comes after Pakistan in a social media asks international partners for loans, citing 'heavy losses inflicted by enemy'

Our Web Desk Published 09.05.25, 11:56 AM

Shortly after Pakistan posted on X appealing to international partners for additional loans, India’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) responded with a meme tagging the post.

In its X post, PIB shared a clip from the Bollywood film Golmaal, directed by Rohit Shetty, featuring the line: “Ye koi tareeka hai bheek maangne ka?” (Is this any way to beg?).

Pakistan's ministry of economic affairs said on Friday that its X account had been hacked after a post was published on it appealing to international partners for more loans amid rising tensions with its neighbour India.

"We are working to have the Twitter (X) switched off," the ministry told Reuters, adding that they "did not tweet" about it.

The official account of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Economic Affairs Division - Government of Pakistan in a tweet posted, "Govt of Pakistan appeals to International Partners for more loans after heavy losses inflicted by enemy. Amid escalating war and stocks crash, we urge international partners to help de-escalate."

