MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 24 June 2025

Disowned by all, Anvar makes a point in Kerala: Nilambur bypoll result signals shift in political equations

Independent candidate P.V. Anvar secured 19,760 votes in the Nilambur Assembly by-election, unsettling the conventional political dynamics in Malappuram district

Cynthia Chandran Published 24.06.25, 06:00 AM
Congress workers in Thiruvananthapuram celebrate Aryadan Shoukath’s victory in the Nilambur bypoll on Monday.

Congress workers in Thiruvananthapuram celebrate Aryadan Shoukath’s victory in the Nilambur bypoll on Monday. PTI

He fell out with the CPM, the Congress did not accommodate him and his own party, the Trinamool Congress, did not give him a ticket.

Yet, Independent candidate P.V. Anvar secured 19,760 votes in the Nilambur Assembly by-election, unsettling the conventional political dynamics in Malappuram district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seat, previously held by Anvar after the 2021 Assembly elections under the ruling LDF’s banner, was won by Congress candidate Aryadan Shoukath, who defeated the CPM’s M. Swaraj by a margin of 11,077 votes.

The anti-incumbency sentiment worked in the UDF’s favour, with the CPM’s campaign machinery and administrative reach failing to sway the voters. The CPM, which had hoped to minimise the victory margin, if not retain the seat, failed to do either, a clear indication of the shifting political currents in Kerala.

Anvar, 58, had exited the LDF, citing “irreconcilable differences” with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and accusing the leadership of corruption. He reportedly expected a berth in the UDF but was sidelined, largely because of Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan’s resistance. Despite criticism from within the Congress over this decision, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Sunny Joseph defended Satheesan.

“Anvar made several demands regarding candidate selection. How can he dictate terms to the Congress when he isn’t even a part of the UDF? Satheesan played a key role in ensuring Shoukath’s victory in Nilambur,” Joseph said.

With his strong showing as an Independent, Anvar has reinforced his political relevance and is now poised to negotiate for a position within the UDF.

He has declared his intention to challenge tourism minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas — the chief minister’s son-in-law — in the Beypore constituency during the next Assembly elections, potentially as a UDF candidate.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the UDF’s second-largest ally, is reportedly in favour of inducting Anvar. The Congress is scheduled to meet on June 27 to review the Nilambur by-election outcome.

RELATED TOPICS

Congress CPM Kerala
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Iran dismisses Trump's ceasefire claim, lays out terms for cessation of hostilities

Tehran added that if Israel stopped its "illegal aggression" against the Iranian people no later than 4 a.m. Tehran time (0030 GMT) on Tuesday, Iran had no intention of continuing its response afterwards
Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

I thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT