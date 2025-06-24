'Incorrect' Pakistan agenda on global stage: India rejects OIC’s factually wrong Kashmir claims

India on Monday rejected the "unwarranted and factually incorrect references to India" at the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers' Meeting, billing the statements critical of India as driven by Pakistan.

India said Pakistan had "turned terrorism into statecraft" and that the statements were reflective of "the continued misuse of the OIC platform for narrow political ends".

In a lengthy counter to the references to India in the documents adopted by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation at its meeting in Turkey last weekend, the external affairs ministry was critical of the OIC for its "repeated failure to acknowledge the real and documented threat of terrorism emanating from Pakistan, most recently evidenced in the heinous Pahalgam attack".

Stating that the OIC's comments on India reflect a willful disregard for facts and the "global consensus on the fight against terrorism", the ministry said the Islamic association has no locus standi to comment on India’s internal affairs, including Jammu and Kashmir, "a fact enshrined in the Indian Constitution and irreversibly settled".

Of the view that the comments made by Pakistan at the meeting are "nothing more than a desperate attempt to deflect international attention from its own appalling record of state-sponsored terrorism, minority persecution and sectarian violence", India said the OIC should reflect deeply on the perils of allowing Pakistan's propaganda to hijack and politicise its agenda.

The OIC foreign ministers expressed solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan, articulated deep concern over the military escalation in South Asia, including the "unjustified strikes" carried out on multiple locations in Pakistan, called for faithful adherence of the ceasefire and bilateral agreements, including the Indus Waters Treaty which India has kept under abeyance in response to the Pahalgam attack.

Resolutions were also adopted on the "Jammu and Kashmir dispute" and the peace process between India and Pakistan. It demanded that India reverse all actions taken after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.