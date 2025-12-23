Pregnant 19 year old woman killed in alleged honour killing over inter-caste marriage

A 19-year-old girl who was six months pregnant lost her life and foetus in an alleged case of honour killing on Sunday evening in Karnataka's Dharwad district.

Manya Patil had returned to her village, Inam Veerapur, in Dharwad recently to get her Aadhaar card and other documents required for the delivery when her parents, brother and a relative allegedly hacked her to death and attacked her husband and in-laws.

Manya was from the Lingayat community and had an inter-caste marriage with a Dalit, Vivekananada Doddamani, in May against the wishes of her family. Doddamani and his family members also suffered injuries. His mother is in a critical condition.

According to Hubbali superintendent of police Gunjan Arya, the girl’s father, Prakashgouda Patil, her brother Arungouda Patil and relative Veeranna have been taken into custody.

The police said Manya's family had threatened Doddamani that his house would be razed. "Since there was a threat to the couple's lives, they moved to Haveri district. But as Manya's Aadhaar card and other documents were required for the delivery due in another three months, the couple returned home early this month," said a Hubbali rural police officer.